Showtime Network
- TV"Goliath" Looks To Find The Real Wilt ChamberlainA new documentary is on the way about the NBA legend.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureZiwe Talk Show Shelved After Two SeasonsZiwe has had her late night Showtime talk show cancelled after just two seasons with the network, despite promising reviews. By Precious Gibson
- TV"Dexter" Spin-Off In The Works At ShowtimeShowtime is working on a "Dexter" prequel series.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Planning "Madea" Prequel For Showtime: ReportHe retired from portraying the beloved character, but she's not finished just yet.By Erika Marie