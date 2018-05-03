shoot dance
- MusicBlocBoy JB Finally Sues Fortnite For Stealing "Shoot" Dance: ReportBlocBoy JB is the latest to take Epic Games to court over unauthorized use of his dance.By Aron A.
- SportsClemson Coach Dabo Swinney Channels His Inner Blocboy JB With Shoot Dance CelebrationThe Tigers coach has some nice moves.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBlocBoy JB Considers Suing "Fortnite" Over Use Of "Shoot" DanceBlocBoy JB follows Alfonso Ribeiro and 2 Milly in taking legal action against Epic Games.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Hits "Shoot" Dance In Her Gucci SweatsuitRoyalty continues to show off her dance moves.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlocBoy JB Puts "Fortnite" On Blast For Using His "Shoot" Dance Without Proper CreditBlocBoy JB wants his credit.By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Thinks "Fortnite" Should Pay Rappers For Using Their DancesChance The Rapper wants "Fortnite" to cut the check.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Hits His Best Vacation Dance Moves To Drake's "In My Feelings"Drake's new album has DJ Khaled inspired to move.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & BlocBoy JB Hit The Shoot Dance While Teasing New SongLil Uzi Vert continues his dancing videos, this time with BlocBoy JB.By Matthew Parizot
- Music VideosBlocBoy JB Does The Shoot Dance With Flamenco Dancers In "Mamacita" VideoBlocBoy JB drops his newest video off "Simi."By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBlocBoy JB Rates Childish Gambino's "Shoot" DanceBlocBoy JB speaks on his experience contributing to Childish Gambino's incredible song. By Matthew Parizot
- HNHH TVBlocBoy JB Talks Drake & "Shoot" Dance Origins In "On The Come Up"BlocBoy JB talks Drake, Lil Pump collab and more in "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- MusicChildish Gambino Does A "Voodoo Dance" In "This Is America," Says Alex JonesAlex Jones doesn't really understand Childish Gambino's new music video. By Matthew Parizot
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Emote Emulates BlocBoy JB's "Shoot" DanceShoutout BlocBoy JB.By Karlton Jahmal