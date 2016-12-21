shoe deal
- SneakersJamal Murray Inks Multi-Year Shoe Deal With New BalanceJamal Murray has inked a multi-year deal with New Balance.By Cole Blake
- SportsJimmy Butler Terminates Relationship With Jordan Brand: DetailsButler can wear whatever he wants now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsReport: Luka Doncic To Sign Multi-Year Deal With Jordan BrandDoncic has a big contract coming his way.By Cole Blake
- SportsMichael Jordan Reacts To Zion Williamson's Jumpman DealJordan probably wishes he had Zion on the Hornets.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Deserves $100 Million Sneaker Deal, Says Sonny VaccaroThe man who helped bring Michael Jordan to Nike has strong opinions on young Zion.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRich The Kid Wants Out Of His Contract With 300 Ent: "I'll Give Y'all Money Back"Free Rich the Kid?By Devin Ch
- SportsDwyane Wade Will Be Offered "Monster Deal" To Sign In China: ReportWhere will Flash sign this offseason?By Devin Ch
- MusicWale Signs Joint Venture With MMG & Warner Bros.Wale believes he can continue pushing himself to new heights.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohn Wall Returning To Adidas With New Five-Year Endorsement DealJohn Wall is back in the Adidas family.By Matt F
- SneakersNike & A$AP Bari Go Their Separate WaysA$AP Bari and Nike are done.By Matt F
- EntertainmentAdidas Says Rumors Of Blac Chyna Shoe Deal Are "1 Trillion Percent False"Adidas firmly denies rumors that Blac Chyna will be modeling its shoes: "She has never been on our radar." By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Upset At Lowball Offer By Adidas In Shoe DealBlac Chyna is working on a shoe deal with Adidas, though she feels like the company is disrespecting her brand with its initial offer. By Angus Walker