shit
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Says He Saw 2 Women Shit On Themselves During Chicago MarathonWatch Kevin Hart talk about his experience at the Chicago Marathon, which included seeing 2 ladies shit on themselves.ByKevin Goddard9.6K Views
- NewsSh!tListen to the full version of Lil Wayne's "Shit (Remix)".ByKevin Goddard454.2K Views
- NewsShit (Freestyle)Kevin Gates and Starlito connect for a freestyle over Future's "Sh!t."ByPatrick Lyons270 Views
- NewsYoung Buck "Shit (Remix)" VideoWatch Young Buck "Shit (Remix)" VideoByhnhh89 Views
- NewsPrivaledge "'Shit' (Freestyle)" VideoWatch Privaledge "Shit (Freestyle)" VideoByhnhh116 Views
- NewsShit (Remix) [No Tags]Here goes the un-tagged version of Future's "Shit (Remix)" with Drake and Juicy J.ByRose Lilah300 Views
- NewsShit (Remix)Here goes one of Future's "Shit" remixes, with Drake and Juicy J.ByRose Lilah463 Views
- NewsDrake Previews New Remix Of Future's "Shit" SingleWatch Drake Previews New Remix Of Future's "Shit" Single:Byhnhh104 Views