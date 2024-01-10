Shirley Chisholm
Pop Culture
Regina King Honors An Icon In Netflix's "Shirley": Teaser
The Oscar-winning actress stars as Shirley Chisholm in the riveting biopic about the first Black woman elected to U.S. Congress.
By
Erika Marie
Jan 10, 2024
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE