- MusicJackboy Released From Jail, Says Police Boasted "We Got Kodak, You Next" During ArrestJackboy says the cops boasted about Kodak Black while making his arrest.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy's Kidnapping Investigation: Cop Cars Slashed During Warrant SearchA surprise awaited cops as they finalized a search of Soulja Boy's private dwelling.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole Puts Aggressive, Racist Florida Cop On BlastJ. Cole's words are few, but they are powerful.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Eviction From Chicago Studio & Alleged Sex Den Lair: ReportR. Kelly reportedly has two weeks to cough up several thousands of dollars or he's getting the boot.By Aron A.
- SocietyParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Attacks Jail Officer In Tussle Over "Stun Gun"The Parkland shooter was arrested on Tuesday for attacking a prison official.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Case: 4 Suspects Have Been IndictedThe Broward County Sheriff's Dept. has identified the 2 gunmen in the XXXTentacion murder case.By Devin Ch