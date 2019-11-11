She-Hulk
- TVMegan Thee Stallion & She-Hulk Have A Twerk Off On Disney SeriesShe-Hulk gets down with the Houston Hottie on the latest episode of the Disney series. By Aron A.
- TVMegan Thee Stallion To Play Herself In Marvel "She-Hulk" Cameo EpisodeThe 27-year-old shared the big news as she graced the new cover of "New York Magazine."By Hayley Hynes
- TVMarvel Drops First "She-Hulk" TV Series TrailerMarvel releases new trailer for newest streaming show.By Ben de Lemos
- Movies"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Will Set Up At Least Three Future MCU ProjectsThere are so many new titles, it could be anything.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMark Ruffalo Talks "Parasite" TV Series & Possible "She-Hulk" CameoMark Ruffalo stopped by the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo to confirm that he's in talks for HBO's "Parasite" TV show and a possible appearance in the Disney+ "She-Hulk" series.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesKevin Feige Says Next "Endgame" Level Team Up Is "Well Under Way"Marvel keeps it movingBy Karlton Jahmal
- TVMark Ruffalo Wants The Hulk To Have A Cameo In "She-Hulk"It makes senseBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMarvel's Kevin Feige Says Three New Characters Are Set To Enter The MCUThe MCU's about to welcome some new faces. By Chantilly Post