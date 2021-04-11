shang-chi
- MoviesSimu Liu Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Barbie" Actor Worth?Delve into "Shang-Chi" actor Simu Liu's net worth, blockbuster "Barbie" role, and 2024 People's Choice Awards hostingBy Axl Banks
- Pop CultureAwkwafina Addresses Her "Blaccent" ControversyAwkwafina commented on the backlash to her using a "blaccent" while promoting "Shang-Chi."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Shang-Chi & The Legends Of The Ten Rings" Earns Second Biggest Pandemic Opening"Shang-Chi" brought in $127.6 million worldwide. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesSimu Liu Responds To Disney CEO Calling "Shang-Chi" An "Experiment""Shang-Chi" is the next MCU film to debut. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsRick Ross, Rich Brian, & DJ Snake Join Forces On "Run It"Rich Brian and Rick Ross put on a show over high octane DJ Snake production on "Run It."By Mitch Findlay
- News21 Savage, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, & Masiwei Snap On "Lazy Susan"21 Savage, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, and Masawei connect for "Shang-Chi" banger "Lazy Susan."By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesMarvel Drops Second Trailer For Upcoming "Shang Chi" Movie"Shang-Chi" is Marvel's first movie with a majority Asian cast and an Asian lead. By Joe Abrams
- MoviesMarvel's First "Shang-Chi" Trailer Has ArrivedMarvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings" shines in an action-packed first trailer. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings" Leak Reveals Plot Details & CostumesThe new MCU hero's costume is finally revealed. By Karlton Jahmal