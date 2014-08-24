shady xv
- NewsTyler, The Creator Calls "Shady XV" "Ass" [Update: Royce Da 5'9" Responds]Tyler, the Creator gets brutally honest about Eminem's compilation "Shady XV."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDetroit Vs. Everybody (Remix)Shady Records drops an official "Detroit Vs. Everybody" remix helmed by Trick Trick.By Patrick Lyons
- ReviewsReview: Shady Records "Shady XV"Strong performances from the rest of the Shady label aside, acceptance of "Shady XV" will purely depend on your acceptance of Eminem’s savant syndrome manifestation.By Kahron Spearman
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: December 7Weekly review of the Hip-Hop and R&B sales/charts.By Rose Lilah
- NewsShady's #1 (Freestyle)Crooked I celebrates "Shady XV" topping the charts.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDetroit Vs. Everybody (Remix)DeJ Loaf and her IBGM counterparts remix "Detroit Vs. Everybody."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSales Projections Are Here For Rick Ross, Eminem, Beyonce & Iggy AzaleaFind out how much "Hood Billionaire," "Shady XV" and more are on track to sell in their first week on shelves.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesEminem Vs. DJ Whoo Kid: Shady ClassicsHNHH Premiere!! Cop some Shady classics while you wait for "Shady XV."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPsychopath KillerEminem, Slaughterhouse & Yelawolf link up for "Psychopath Killer" off "Shady XV."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsIggy Azalea Responds To Eminem's Mention On "Shady XV" RecordIggy Azalea caught wind of Eminem's lines directed at her and responded via twitter.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLose Yourself (Original Demo Version)Peep the original demo version of Eminem's "Lose Yourself."By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesShady Records Plans To Drop Huge Mixtape In Support Of "Shady XV"We'll be getting a big mixtape from Shady Records before the new album arrives.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEminem Reveals Early Version Of "Lose Yourself"Whether or not he remembers, Eminem recorded a scratch track for "Lose Yourself" that will appear on the new Shady compilation.By Trevor Smith
- NewsEminem's "Lose Yourself" Beat By Beat (Trailer)Eminem teases an upcoming video about his "Lose Yourself" record.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEminem Feat. Slaughterhouse & Yelawolf "SHADY CXVPHER" VideoWatch the highly anticipated cypher from the Shady family.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEminem, Slaughterhouse & Yelawolf To Air "Shady CXVPHER" TomorrowEminem and company are hitting us with another cypher tomorrow (Friday).By Kevin Goddard
- NewsEminem Shares "Shady XV" Cover Art [Update: Tracklist Revealed]Eminem takes to Instagram to share artwork for "Shady XV."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsEminem Feat. Sia "Guts Over Fear" Lyric VideoCheck out the latest lyric video from Shady and co.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsEminem's "Shady XV" Album To Be Double Disc, More Details EmergeMore details surface on the upcoming album from Eminem "Shady XV".By Rose Lilah
- NewsGuts Over FearListen to a new one from Slim Shady and Sia.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsIs There An Eminem Project Called "Shady XV" Coming This Fall? [Eminem Confirms Project]Eminem has hinted at a new project called "Shady XV". By Trevor Smith