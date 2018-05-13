sex with a minor
- Gram50 Cent Shares Savage R. Kelly COVID-19 Meme50 Cent shares an April Fool's Day joke about R. Kelly and it's just about the most savage thing ever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Victims Have Watched New Sex Tape: ReportA grand jury was formed after the alleged victims watched the sex tape.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Threatens "Jimmy" With Legal Action If He Talks "Sex Scandal"Asia Argento's accuser is ready to bear "all the facts" in a tell-all interview airing on Italian TV.By Devin Ch
- MusicSmooky Margielaa Was Reportedly Not Present During Alleged Rape In SpainThe concert venue has confirmed that Smooky Margielaa was not present during the reported rape earlier this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAmeer Vann Of Brockhampton Responds To Sexual Abuse AllegationsEx Partners have outed Ameer Vann as an abuser.By Devin Ch