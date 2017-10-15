sex abuse
- CrimeR. Kelly’s Rep Responds After Prosecutor Drops Sex Abuse ChargesR. Kelly's rep says he's "fighting for his life" after the prosecutor announced that she's dropping sexual abuse charges against the singer. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Has Meeting With Michael Jackson's Lawyer Who Won Molestation CaseR. Kelly's rearranging his defense team.By Aron A.
- MusicCorey Feldman Switches Up On Michael Jackson: "Horrendous Crimes"Corey Feldman says he can "no longer" support Michael Jackson.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNew R. Kelly Accuser Says She Witnessed Singer Having Sex With Underage GirlsThe witness says she was sexually abused by R. Kelly as an adult.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLaToya Jackson Suggests Michael Jackson Is Guilty In Resurfaced InterviewLaToya Jackson later retracted the comments.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Jackson Statue Taken Down From Museum After Sex Abuse ClaimsMichael Jackson's statue has been removed from Britain's National Football Museum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriends Claim Parents Encouraged Them To Film Underage "Sexual Videos"In a new interview with Gayle King, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary say that their parents asked them to film "sexual videos" with R. Kelly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Raping & Giving A 13-Year-Old Girl HerpesAnother woman comes forward to accuse R. Kelly of raping her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGayle King Explains What She Thought During R. Kelly's Interview MeltdownGayle King wasn't ready for the interview to end.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriends Speak With Gayle King: Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Defend SingerThey say their parents are lying about R. Kelly for money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Is Emotional & Explosive In Gayle King Interview: "Y'all Killing Me!"R. Kelly yells and cries during an interview with Gayle King.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Cries While Denying Sex Crime Allegations In First Interview Since ArrestR. Kelly sits down with Gayle King for his first interview since "Surviving R. Kelly."By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland" Accuser Says They Got "Married" When He Was 10Michael Jackson allegedly presented James Safechuck a row of diamonds during their "marriage."By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Urinated On 14-Year-Old Girl In New Sex Tape According To LawyerThis is truly disturbing.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDrake's Dad Defends His "Friends" R. Kelly & Jussie SmollettDennis Graham comments on two of the most prominent scandals today.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Van Picks Up Mystery Girl After Singer Posts $100K BondR. Kelly's first stop after being released from jail was McDonald's.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Supporting Her Brother "100 Percent" During Sex Abuse TrialNicki Minaj is standing behind her sibling.By Matt F