Self Promotion
- Original ContentNicki Minaj Has Mastered The Art Of Social Media Self-PromotionNicki Minaj uses social media as a promotional tool like no one else in hip-hop. Is it too much exposure or simply part of the job?ByMatt F7.9K Views
- NewsWale Backs Colin Kaepernick & Raps About Being Pro Black On New Song "Salary Kaep"Listen to one of the early standouts off Wale's new "Self Promotion" EP called "Salary Kaep."ByKevin Goddard15.5K Views
- MusicStream Wale's Surprise EP "Self Promotion"Surprise! Wale drops off a new 4-track project called "Self Promotion."ByKevin Goddard10.1K Views
- NewsWale Releases Surprise EP "Self Promotion"Surprise! Wale drops off another 4-song EP called "Self Promotion."ByKevin Goddard30.6K Views