self-lacing sneaker
- SneakersNike Wants To Trademark The Word "Footware": ReportNike wants to keep their intellectual property protected.By Alexander Cole
- TechNike Adapt BB Already Experiencing Technical Issues With Android AppNike's new futuristic shoe is off to a rough start.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersPuma Is Releasing A Self-Lacing Sneaker Of Their Own In 2020Self-lacing shoes are the new wave.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTinker Hatfield Says Nike's Self-Lacing Technology Will Become Less ExpensiveNike's self-lacing sneakers are taking the show world by storm.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Unveils HyperAdapt BB: The First Self-Lacing Basketball ShoeNike introduces the $350 Nike HyperAdapt BB.By Kyle Rooney