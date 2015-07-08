screaming dreams
- NewsNo FoldingKey! shares a crushing Sonny Digital-produced track, "No Folding," featuring ManMan Savage. By Angus Walker
- NewsKey! "No Attitude" VideoKey! drops the visual for "No Attitude" off upcoming project "Screaming Dreams."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStore RunStream Key's humorous Sonny Digital-produced banger "Store Run."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStream Key!'s 5-Track "Screaming Dreams Prelude"Key! gives a 5-song tease of "Screaming Dreams."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAcetone 2.0Stream Key!'s "Acetone 2.0" produced by Metro Boomin and Zaytoven.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKEYDIGITALKey! liberates a new Sonny Digital-produced cut called "KEYDIGITAL."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosKey! "Acetone" Video (Prod. By Zaytoven & Metro Boomin)Premiere: Key! shares the video for "Acetone" from his "Screaming Dreams" mixtape. By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesKey! Reveals "Screaming Dreams" Artwork & Release DateExclusive: Take a look at the official cover art and release date for Key!'s upcoming project, "Screaming Dreams".By Trevor Smith