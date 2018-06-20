scouting
- SportsBryce James Shaping Up To Be Better Than Bronny: ReportScouts have been looking at LeBron's two sons, very closely.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrevor Lawrence Makes Fun Of Himself After Old Clip SurfacesTrevor Lawrence wasn't always the accurate thrower he is today.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Gasses Up Bronny Jr's Basketball Prowess Like A Proud DadLeBron sees a lot of potential in his son.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLos Angeles Chargers GM Says AAF Will Be A Great League for Scouting TalentThe AAF is a pretty interesting league.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLogic's Manager Chris Zarou Launches New Label Under Sony MusicVisionary Records will be focused on "discovering and advancing innovative artistry."By Devin Ch
- SportsDraft Hopeful Kevin Knox Pressed By NBA Team Over Baby Daddy HoaxThe projected first rounder was left speechless. By Devin Ch