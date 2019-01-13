scores
- SportsProjected NBA Lottery Pick Ja Morant To Undergo Knee Surgery: ReportJa Morant's agent informed the NBA teams drafting in the lottery of the surgical procedure.By Devin Ch
- SportsWarriors Contend With "Ayesha Curry" Trollery During Series-Clincher Over RocketsJames Harden freezes up in the closing moments of a decisive Game 6 loss.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Outboxes Daniel Jacobs To Unify All The Middleweight BeltsCanelo Alvarez bests "Brooklyn's Finest" to become the unified Middleweight champ of the world.By Devin Ch
- MusicTiwa Savage Joins WizKid & Davido In Scoring "Global Record Deals" Outside NigeriaTiwa Savage's deal calls for distribution in over 60 countries, a far cry from her humble beginnings as Mary J Blige and George Michael's backup vocalist.By Devin Ch
- SportsEnes Kanter Plays Through "Separated Shoulder" In Blazers' Quadruple-OT WinThe Nuggets' Nikola Jokic logged 65 minutes of playing time in the historic contest.By Devin Ch
- SportsDwyane Wade Reacts To Paul Pierce Claiming His NBA Career Was Superior"The Flash vs. The Truth." Who would you pick for your NBA roster?By Devin Ch
- SportsRussell Westbrook Notches 3rd Consecutive Triple-Double SeasonPaul George thinks his record-breaking teammate is a surefire Hall of Famer.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James To Miss Remainder Of NBA Season Over Injury ConcernsLeBron gets shut down for the remainder of the NBA Season over concerns of his longterm health.By Devin Ch
- SportsZion Williamson & Duke Squeak By Virginia Tech Without Cam ReddishCam Reddish's injury status remains uncertain going into the Elite Eight portion of the NCAA Tournament.By Devin Ch
- SportsPaul George Rips NBA Officiating: "It's Getting Out Of Hand"Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Steven Adams all fouled out in the final 4 minutes of last night's loss to the Clippers.By Devin Ch
- SportsPaul George Sinks Double OT Winner As Westbrook's Triple-Double Streak Comes To EndThe MVP chants are growing louder in OKC.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeMar DeRozan On Losing To Raptors: "Kyle's Fat Ass Know How To Guard Me"DeMar DeRozan comes up short in his return to Toronto.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendall Jenner Nurses Ben Simmons After Kevin Knox's Wrathful PosterizationHave you seen Kevin Knox's "big boy" dunk over Ben Simmons?By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Davis' Father Urges Him Not To Join Boston CelticsAnthony Davis Sr. doesn't see any loyalty in the Boston Celtics' organization.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyrie Irving Deflects The "We Want Kyrie" Chants Of New York Knicks's Fans"It's just a bunch of nonsense right now."By Devin Ch
- SportsFederal Judge Slams The Door On A Saints-Rams Playoff "Do-Over"New Orleans Saints fans have a week to get their "writs" in order.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyrie Irving Calls The Warriors' Victory "Lucky," Sparking Steph Curry's SpitefulnessKyrie and Steph squabble over a four-point margin.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Participates In Full-Contact Drills, Return Is ImminentKyle Kuzma is questionable for tonight's tilt with the Phoenix Suns.By Devin Ch
- SportsRussell Westbrook's Rivalry With Joel Embiid Gets Personal"He's always in his feelings!"By Devin Ch
- SportsDerrick Rose Helped Karl-Anthony Towns Cope With The Jimmy Butler SagaJohn Calipari has the inside step on what transpired during the Jimmy Butler saga.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Fouls Out In Warriors' Debut : "I'm Just Glad I Can Still Dunk"Boogie makes a ton of noise in his NBA return.By Devin Ch
- SportsTerrell Owens Calls For Jason Garrett's Job After Cowboys' LossTerrell Owens is back to bickering about Jason Garrett.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyrie Irving Shades Teammates For Lacking "Championship Pedigree""The young guys don't know what it takes to be a championship level team."By Devin Ch