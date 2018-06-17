scale
- MusicTiwa Savage Joins WizKid & Davido In Scoring "Global Record Deals" Outside NigeriaTiwa Savage's deal calls for distribution in over 60 countries, a far cry from her humble beginnings as Mary J Blige and George Michael's backup vocalist.ByDevin Ch16.3K Views
- MusicDrake Claims IFPI's Global "Best Seller" Title For 2018Drake's illustrious 2018 gains the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's approval.ByDevin Ch1065 Views
- MusicDJ Khaled Reveals His Current WeightDJ Khaled has lost 34 pounds since starting on his weight loss journey!ByAlex Zidel21.9K Views
- SportsWorld Cup Celebration Causes Artificial Earthquake In Mexico CityMexico shakes the ground in celebration.ByDevin Ch3.6K Views