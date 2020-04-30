Say So (Remix)
- MusicNicki Minaj Missing "Say So" Credit Explained By BillboardBillboard has finally explained what happened to Nicki Minaj's credit on the Doja Cat song, "Say So."ByRose Lilah10.6K Views
- GramNicki Minaj Raps Along To "Say So (Remix)" Verse With Lookalike PuppetNicki Minaj is a natural beauty in a video clip she made of herself singing along to her "Say So (Remix)" verse.ByErika Marie3.3K Views
- AnticsDoja Cat Admits To Fans She Lied About Showing Her BoobsDoja Cat didn't seem to expect that her single with Nicki Minaj would actually go #1.ByAlexander Cole19.1K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Shows Love To Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, & Doja Cat Amid Chart BattleAfter Nicki Minaj expressed that she's just happy four women are dominating the charts with the "Say So" and "Savage" remixes, Megan Thee Stallion reciprocated the love.ByLynn S.24.3K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Details Manifesting Nicki Minaj "Say So" RemixDoja Cat speaks on how she got the Queen on the remix to "Say So."ByAron A.3.9K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Leaked "Say So (Remix)" Isn't Official VersionNicki Minaj commented to a fan account that the version of "Say So (Remix)" that some people have heard isn't what will be released this evening.ByErika Marie4.6K Views