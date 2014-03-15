satellite flight
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Albums, RankedRetracing the full-length highs and lows of Scott Mescudi’s collection.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentVOTE: What's Your Favorite Kid Cudi Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentIndie-Cud: A Timeline Of Kid Cudi's Indie Collabs & SamplesTracing Kid Cudi's fondness for indie pop/rock via his samples and collaborations.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLoveKid Cudi digs into the vault with the uplifting "Love."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsKid Cudi Says If He Rapped About Material Things, "There Would Be No Drake"Kid Cudi talked about how things would change if he switched up his subject matter, what hip hop needs, and helping kids with suicide on Arsenio Hall.By Trevor Smith