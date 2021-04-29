Saniyya Dennis
- Crime40 Cal's Missing Daughter's Family Challenges Suicide Ruling: ReportThe family of 40 Cal's daughter issued a statement disputing the District Attorney's ruling. By Aron A.
- Random40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed To Have Taken Her Own Life: ReportThe DA stated that an investigation revealed that the 19-year-old honor roll student texted a friend saying she wanted to end her life after a breakup.By Erika Marie
- Music40 Cal Continues Search For Missing Daughter, Frustrated With PoliceThe rapper's 19-year-old daughter, Saniyya Dennis, has been missing for over a week & he claims police in Buffalo have "fumbled."By Erika Marie
- RandomRapper 40 Cal Asks For Help In Finding His Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterSaniyya Dennis has been missing from Buffalo, New York since April 24 and the worried father has issued a $10K reward.By Erika Marie