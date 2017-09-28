salty
- SongsIDK & NLE Choppa Bring The Energy On "Salty"IDK and NLE Choppa make an amazing team.By Alexander Cole
- SongsDai Burger Shares "Salty" & Announces A New AlbumDai Burger drops off new offering.By Milca P.
- SportsShaq Annihilates Journalist Who Kept Him From Being Unanimous MVP: WatchShaq still has a personal vendetta against the reporter.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKeith Thurman Rips Apart Pacquiao & Mayweather Rematch Talks: WatchThurman is still talking.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDemi Lovato & Wale Get Into It Over 21 Savage Controversy: Curved & "Salty"The pop singer says Wale is salty since she never responded to his old tweets.By Zaynab
- MusicBhad Bhabie Says Nicki Minaj Is "Doing WAY Too Much"Is Bhad Bhabie about to get her bag took by Nicki Minaj?By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Reportedly Dating Bow Wow's Baby MamaBow Wow has a salty reaction on Twitter to this news.By Matt F