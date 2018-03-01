Russia World Cup
- Music6ix9ine Flexes Impressive Goalie Skills In Plea To Mexico World Cup TeamSomebody call the Mexico head coach quick!By Alex Zidel
- Sports6ix9ine On Mexico Losing World Cup Game: "Needed Me On The F-cking Field"Who knew 6ix9ine was also a professional soccer player?By Alex Zidel
- SportsArgentina Vs. Nigeria: Hip-Hop Reacts To The World Cup MatchSome of hip-hop's best stars were impressed with what they saw.By Alex Zidel
- SportsRussia Will Reportedly Allow Weed, Cocaine & Heroin At World Cup"World Cup events between June 14 to July 15 will allow for cocaine, codeine, morphine, amphetamines and cannabis."By Kyle Rooney