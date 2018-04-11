Rusev
- WrestlingWWE Fires Alarming Number Of SuperstarsWWE has released Kurt Angle, Rusev, Rowan, Lio Rush, Sarah Logan, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and more.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingWWE's Lana Fires Back At CM Punk Over His 'Misogynistic' CommentsPunk proposes a "Loser Keeps Lana" match to end the Rusev-Lashley feud. By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingMaury Povich Offers To Settle WWE's Maria Kennellis' Baby Daddy DramaAs Mike and Maria Kanellis' baby drama ensues, Maury offers to intervene.By Aron A.
- SportsWWE's Lana Not Involved In Leaked Snapchat Sex TapeRumors suggested Lana's snapchat was hacked with an X-rated video.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsThe Undertaker Casket Match Announced For "Greatest Royal Rumble"Taker vs Rusev Casket Match announced for "Greatest Royal Rumble."By Kyle Rooney