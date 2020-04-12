royalty checks
- MusicR. Kelly Victim Gets Priority Access To His Royalty FundThe incarcerated singer's label fund was reportedly valued at $1.5 million in 2020.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefYoung Buck Reveals Why 50 Cent Kicked Him Out Of G-UnitYoung Buck details everything that happened prior to 50 Cent kicking him out of G-Unit.By Alex Zidel
- GramDrake Gets An Unexpected Christmas Gift From His UncleDrake's uncle framed the artist's first-ever royalty check, which was for $300 in 2007, and gave it to him for Christmas.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesKevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Still Owes Him Money For "Clerks"Kevin Smith is still waiting on unpaid royalty checks from Harvey Weinstein for his debut film, "Clerks."By Cole Blake