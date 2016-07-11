ronald mcphatter
- MusicTroy Ave Holds Nothing Back In Passionate Rant: "I'm Fighting For My Freedom"There's a lot to unpack in Troy Ave's latest IG rant. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Defends Decision To Skip Troy Ave InterviewCharlamagne stands by his decision to skip a Troy Ave interview. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTroy Ave's Apologies To Slain Bodyguard's Family RejectedRonald McPhatter's family threw back Troy Ave's apologies back in his face.By hnhh
- MusicTroy Ave Accused Of Exploiting His Bodyguard's DeathThe family of Ronald McPhatter accuse Troy Ave of exploiting his death.By hnhh
- MusicTaxstone Arrested In Relation To Troy Ave Irving Plaza ShootingTaxstone has been arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred last year in New York City.By hnhh
- NewsTroy Ave Released On $500,000 Bail, Is Not Allowed To Perform Or Leave NYCBrooklyn rapper Troy Ave has been released on $500,000 bail after spending six weeks in jail for his role in the shooting that took place in late May at a T.I. concert in Manhattan. By Angus Walker