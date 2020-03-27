rona raps
- MusicBryson Tiller Joins Guapdad 4000 For The Latest "Rona Raps" FreestyleGuapdad 4000 continues his quarantine freestyle sessions, titled "Rona Raps," bringing Bryson Tiller into the fold.By Rose Lilah
- MusicGuapdad 4000, SiR, & Boogie Flip Destiny's Child For "Rona Raps"Guapdad 4000 connects with TDE's SiR and Shady Records' Boogie for another slick episode of "Rona Raps."By Mitch Findlay
- BarsGuapdad 4000, Curren$y, & Joey Bada$$ Flip An Akon ClassicGuapdad 4000 launches his fifth installment of "Rona Raps," featuring guest verses from Joey Bada$$ and Curren$y. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGuapdad 4000, Wiz Khalifa, & Denzel Curry Spit "Rona Raps"Guapdad 4000 unites with Denzel Curry and Wiz Khalifa for the latest edition of the "Rona Raps" cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGuapdad 4000 Unveils New Alias "Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama"In the midst of a prolific run, Guapdad 4000 takes a moment to reflect on new track "Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama." By Mitch Findlay