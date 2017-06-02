rolling out
- MusicBRS Kash Is "Really Heavy Into" Law Of Attraction, Explains How It Helped His CareerA decade ago he took the first step into attracting a record deal & the rapper explains how it worked out for him.By Erika Marie
- MusicDreamDoll Reveals Industry Woes: "Producers Asked Me To Send Nudes For Beats"The rapper revealed that in this business, women need to have "tough skin."By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P Questions BET Awards Honoring Nipsey Hussle PosthumouslyHe also wonders why people aren't paying attention to other hip hop leaders.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMaster P Stands By His "Black Panther" Remarks, Discusses Black Artistic OwnershipHe recently shared his criticism of the famed film.By Erika Marie
- MusicTiny Talks Motherhood & Balancing A Career For "Rolling Out" MagazineTiny & Heiress are too cute. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"All Eyez On Me" Star Demetrius Shipp Jr. Covers Rolling Out MagazineThe up-and-coming actor gets the cove treatment.By Matt F