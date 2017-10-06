robots
- Pop CultureKanye West's Trademark Application Reveals He May Be Expanding Into AIYe may be expanding his empire.By Caroline Fisher
- TV"Westworld" Season 3 Trailer Highlights A Robot Rebellion: WatchDolores has plans. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosEarthGang Goes Afrofuturistic For The "So Many Feelings" Music VideoEarthGang offers the diehards another look at their vision for "Mirrorland."By Devin Ch
- MusicJ.I.D. & EarthGang Announce European "Never Had Sh!t Tour"J.I.D. and EarthGang announce string of European tour dates. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang Share "Royalty" Album Cover, Featuring An Animated J. ColeEarthGang drop off some "Royalty" album artwork.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEarthGang Deliver Futuristic New Single "Robots"EarthGang evolve on the futuristic "Robots."By Mitch Findlay