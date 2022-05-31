Robb Elementary School
- Pop CultureVideo Shows Uvalde Police Running From Gunfire In School HallwayThe full video showing surveillance footage has surfaced and officers waited for over an hour in the hall as they heard children screaming.By Erika Marie
- RandomUvalde School Robb Elementary To Be Demolished Following Shooting: ReportMayor Laughlin says that they couldn't ask children or teachers to return after such a massive tragedy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Petitions For The Release Of Jailed Father Of Uvalde School Shooting Victim Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres's father is reportedly serving a 25-year sentence, and Kardashian is hoping he can be temporarily released for her funeral.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsUvalde Police Halt Cooperating With State Dept. Of Safety Following Backlash: ReportThe Department of Safety claims that authorities have not responded to requests for follow-up interviews with the Texas Rangers."By Erika Marie