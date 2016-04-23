rip prince
- MusicPrince's Estate & Music Catalogue Reaches $200 Million Value: ReportRecently obtained documents dealing with the legal proceedings of Prince's estate put its value at a whopping $200 million.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicFKA Twigs Opens Up About Prince Tribute At The GRAMMYs: "Of Course I Wanted To Sing"While she killed it as a dancer alongside Usher, many felt like Twigs' vocal talents were demoted during the Prince tribute at the 2020 GRAMMYs.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicUsher's Prince Tribute At The 2020 GRAMMYs Fell Short Of Impressing Many FansNot even pole dancing from FKA Twigs could save this performance in the eyes of many watching the GRAMMYs last night.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsYoung Thug Compares Chance The Rapper To PrinceYoung Thug says Chance the Rappers is gonna "die a slept-on legend," just like Prince. By Angus Walker
- NewsAutopsy Reveals Percocet Found In Prince's System; Criminal Investigation UnderwayThe early details to emerge from Prince's autopsy suggest that Percocet was a factor in his tragic death. By Angus Walker
- NewsPrince's Autopsy Is Complete, Body Is Given To Family & CrematedPrince's autopsy was completed yesterday, the results of which are not yet available. The authorities who discovered Prince's body suggest there is no reason to believe his death was a suicide. By Angus Walker