r.i.p john singleton
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's 1-Year-Old Son Will Make Television Debut On "Snowfall"John Singleton's baby boy makes his television debut. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Be Commemorated In Public Memorial At His Alma Mater USCA celebration of John Singleton's life. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Will Ruled Invalid, Hinting At Family Legal WarThe reviewed John Singleton will was outdated.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Life Celebrated By Friends & Family In Private Funeral: ReportA private funeral with celebrity guests. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Remain Executive Producer On "Snowfall" PosthumouslyThe late producer is "irreplaceable."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Mother Has His Will & $35 Million Dollars Hangs In The BalanceThe will may spark a family feud. By Aida C.
- Original ContentR.I.P John Singleton: The Importance Of "Boyz N The Hood"John Singleton told stories of Black America to a Hollywood audience that weren’t nearly prepared for realities of the inner-city.By Aron A.