- MusicMac Miller's Estate Releases "Circles (Deluxe)" On CDMac Miller's estate has released "Circles" deluxe edition, which includes two new songs, exclusively on CD. It will be available for streaming on March 20th.By Lynn S.
- SocietyFox News Guest Accuses Jay-Z, Ice Cube, & Scarface Of Anti-SemitismThe debate between left and right wages on, with rappers being dragged into the crossfire. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyDon Lemon Of CNN: "White Men Are The Biggest Terror Threat In This Country"The guy has a point. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsShannon Sharpe Calls Jim Brown's Colin Kaepernick Comments "Disappointing"Shannon Sharpe isn't feeling it.By Matt F