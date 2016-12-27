rex ryan
- SportsGeno Smith Tears Rex Ryan To Shreds For Recent SlanderGeno Smith wasn't happy with Rex Ryan's recent comments on ESPN.By Alexander Cole
- TVRex Ryan Quickly Backtracks On Bizarre Amari Cooper RantRex Ryant went on ESPN this morning and called Amari Cooper a "turd."By Alexander Cole
- TVRex Ryan Viciously Roasts Amari Cooper, Calls Him A "Turd"Rex Ryan had some very harsh words for Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Squashes Beef With Rex Ryan, Plans To Stop Replying To CriticsMayfield is done responding to haters.By Cole Blake
- SportsBaker Mayfield Sticks It To Rex Ryan After Being Dissed On "Get Up"Baker has had enough of the former Jets coach.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Claps Back At Rex Ryan After Viral "Overrated" CommentsMayfield has never taken too kindly to criticism.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRex Ryan References His Foot Fetish On Live TV And Gets Epic ReactionRex Ryan never misses an opportunity to make a joke.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMan Involved In Altercation With Rob And Rex Ryan Speaks Out"All of a sudden, they were coming at me in a blur."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsESPN Signs Rex Ryan To Multi-Year DealRex joins Sunday NFL Countdown.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBuffalo Bills Head Coach Rex Ryan Has Been FiredFor good measure the Bills fired Rob Ryan too.By hnhh