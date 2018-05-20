revolution
- PoliticsFlavor Flav Denounces Bernie Sanders' "Fake Revolution"Flavor Flav is upset with Bernie Sanders and Chuck D using the Public Enemy name without his consent.ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- MusicUsher, Alicia Keys, John Legend, H.E.R. To Honor Prince With Grammy SpecialThe special will air sometime in April.ByErika Marie1342 Views
- MusicChief Keef Poses For Bizarre Photo With Prince-LookalikeChief Keef is no longer an undercover Prince fan.ByDevin Ch7.1K Views
- Music VideosThe Black Eyed Peas Start The Revolution In "RING THE ALARM Pt. 1, Pt. 2, Pt. 3" VideoThe Black Eyed Peas fight oppression in their new music video. ByMatthew Parizot4.6K Views