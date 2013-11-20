revenge of the nerd
- Music VideosPries "Real One" Video (Alternate Version)Pries releases an alternate video for his track. "Real One". By Trevor Smith
- NewsPries "Real One" VideoWatch the new video for Pries' "Real One."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosPries "Jack On Ice" VideoWatch the latest music video from Pries for "Jack On Ice."By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesReal OneListen to Pries' latest leak, "Real One".By Trevor Smith
- SongsLet Me Be GreatThe extremely talented Pries hits us with his brand new track, "Let Me Be Great."By hnhh
- NewsLike ThatPries lets go a new cut "Like That."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosPries "Silver And Gold" VideoPries releases the video for his single, "Silver And Gold."By hnhh
- NewsSilver And GoldPries releases his new song, "Silver and Gold."By hnhh
- NewsEP IV (Prod. By Spadez)The fourth instalment in East Oakland emcee Shady Blaze's 5-part EP series with Bay Area producer Spadez, featuring guest appearances from The Last Goodnight, vocalist Grace Kelly and L.A. trio R3venge Of The Nerds. Enjoy. (Mastered by Jason Moss, artwork by Chris Tachiera.)By hnhh