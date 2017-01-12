Return Of The Cool
- Music VideosNick Grant Follows Up "'96 Bulls" With Black and White VisualsNick Grant doubles down with a new clip for "'96 Bulls."By Milca P.
- NewsNick Grant Snaps On A Lauryn Hill Sample On "Forever And Always"Nick Grant goes in on his new single "Forever And Always." By Aron A.
- MusicNick Grant Performs On NPR's "Tiny Desk"Watch Nick Grant's showcase.By Jonathan Carey
- MusicNick Grant Made Debut Tim Westwood Appearance With Fire FreestyleNick Grant is taking the UK by storm.By hnhh
- MusicNick Grant Drops Tracklist For Debut Album "Return Of The Cool"Nick Grant has released the tracklist for "Return Of The Cool," his debut album.By hnhh