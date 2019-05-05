rest in peace john singleton
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Ex Blasts BET Tribute, Thinks Nipsey Hussle's Was BetterJohn Singleton's baby mother was not satisfied. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Be Commemorated In Public Memorial At His Alma Mater USCA celebration of John Singleton's life. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Will Ruled Invalid, Hinting At Family Legal WarThe reviewed John Singleton will was outdated.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton's Life Celebrated By Friends & Family In Private Funeral: ReportA private funeral with celebrity guests. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohn Singleton To Remain Executive Producer On "Snowfall" PosthumouslyThe late producer is "irreplaceable."By Aida C.