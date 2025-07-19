News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
rest in bass
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Mixtapes
Che Shows Is The Future Of The ATL Sound In Genre-Bending Album, “Rest in Bass”
Che has a signature chaotic electro-rage-rap sound, pushing it into even wilder, more aggressive and distorted territory.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
8 hrs ago
57 Views