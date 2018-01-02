recreational weed
- SocietyNew Jersey Could Legalize Recreational Weed Come Early As January: ReportNew Jersey is one step away from becoming the 11th state to legalize recreational weed. By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyCanada Passes Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana UseCanada has become the first G7 country to completely legalize recreational weed.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyRecreational Marijuana Bill Passes In Canadian SenateCanadians 18 and older will be able to legally purchase weed.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCalifornia Residents Can Officially Purchase Legal Recreational WeedCalifornians can now enjoy legal recreational weed. By Mitch Findlay