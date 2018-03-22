rating
- MusicSnoop Dogg Reacts To B+ Grade On Resurfaced Rap Report CardSnoop Dogg was given a 10/10 on his originality and earned a B+ rating from Kool Moe Dee in the '90s.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNick Young Explains Why NBA Ratings Are DownSwaggy P breaks it down.By Cole Blake
- SportsZion Williamson Expresses Distaste Over NBA 2K20 Character: WatchZion thinks his guy is a little too slow.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEnes Kanter Has Hilarious Reaction To Horrible NBA 2K Dunk Rating: WatchKanter is looking to prove people wrong.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJayson Tatum Reacts To His NBA 2K Rating With A Bold PredictionTatum says the Celtics are going all the way.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDamian Lillard Throws Light Jab At NBA 2K20 After 92 RatingLillard doesn't put too much stock into his rating.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Loses His Status As Best Player In "NBA 2K19"James now shared the honor with two other players.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Shades HBO On Twitter Over "Leaving Neverland"Michael Jackson's estate calls out HBO for disloyalty after the late singer gave them their highest ratings.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Earns Worst 2018 Metacritic Score With "DUMMY BOY"The album takes on historical proportions.By Zaynab
- MusicCurren$y Scores Mac Miller, Gunna, Wiz Khalifa & Tyga Verses On "Rate The Bars"Curren$y "Rates The Bars" with BET.By Devin Ch
- Sports"Madden" Boosts Linval Joseph's Speed Rating After 64-Yard TD Run Against EaglesLinval “Big Goon” Joseph trots with the best of 'em.By Devin Ch
- SportsAdrien Broner Banned From Uber For "Sicko Mode-Related" Spazz OutJunior welterweight boxing contender Adrien Broner just got banned from using "Uber" services.By Devin Ch
- MusicG Herbo Gets Sand Trapped By Twista's Chopper-Style Flow On BET's "Rate The Bars"G Herbo also rates his own lyrical prowess, in the latest "Rate The Bars" segment.By Devin Ch
- MusicMTV VMA's 2018 Reach Record-Low RatingsVMA's 2018 set an all-time low in viewership for the second year in a row.By Aron A.
- SportsKyle Kuzma Upset With His NBA 2K Rating: "Y’all Will Learn Though"Kyle Kuzma scored a 78 overall rating for next year's NBA 2K video game.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlocBoy JB Rates Childish Gambino's "Shoot" DanceBlocBoy JB speaks on his experience contributing to Childish Gambino's incredible song. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicRich Brian Rates Tekashi 6ix9ine & Bhad Bhabie A "Poop Emoji"Rich Brian rates his fellow XXL freshman hopefuls.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentLupe Fiasco Defends His Unpopular "Black Panther" OpinionDoes Lupe's critique of "Black Panther" hold any weight? By Devin Ch