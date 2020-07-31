Randy
- MixtapesMaluma Heats Up The End Of Summer With New Album "Papi Juancho"Reggaeton superstar Maluma drops a surprise album on his fans with "PAPI JUANCHO," a 22-track project with a handful of features and vibes to keep you dancing for all of what's left of summer 2020.By Keenan Higgins
- News"Road To Fast 9 Mixtape" Drops Featuring Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, & MoreThe "F9" film is on the backburner for now, but production has forged ahead with the release of "Road to Fast 9 Mixtape"By Erika Marie