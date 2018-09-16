r&b/hip-hop airplay
- NumbersChris Brown & Drake's "No Guidance" Reaches New Billboard Chart MilestoneThe dynamic duo beat Miguel's previous record.By Lynn S.
- SongsMahalia Wants Transparent Love On New Track "Grateful"Mahalia wants her lover to lay bare in new track "Grateful:By Aida C.
- MusicCardi B Dethrones Herself On R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart With "Please Me"Cardi B does it again.By Milca P.
- NumbersCardi B's "Money" No. 1 On R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay ChartCardi B's "Money" makes the most impact at radio.By Milca P.
- MusicElla Mai's "Boo'd Up" Sets New Record On R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay ChartsElla Mai makes history with "Boo'd Up."By Milca P.