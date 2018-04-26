racks on racks
- MusicTyga Throws Up Racks At A Miami Club While Blasting "Ayy Macarena"Of course the guy who made "Rack City" would be tossing up stacks like it's nothing while getting lit in Miami.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicGeoff Barrow Accuses Lil Pump Of Sampling Track Without Permission: "F*ck Off"“As two fathers of daughters this shit needs to seriously f*ck off.” By Zaynab
- NewsLil Pump Sticks To The Formula On "Racks On Racks"Lil Pump's new single features repetition, drug abuse, and passionate cries of "Esketit!" By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Announces New Single "Racks On Racks" Drops TomorrowLil Pump is getting ready to drop "Harverd Dropout."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Previews Incredibly Hype New Song "Racks On Racks"Lil Pump also provides an update on the status of "Harverd Dropout."By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Lets His 3-Year-Old Son Hold His Racks On The Way To The BankOffset's son treats $100,000 like a toy. By Matthew Parizot
- Music50 Cent Goes Full Super-Villain, Counts Money While Sipping Wine50 Cent has made the transition to full on comic book villain. By Mitch Findlay