"Mean Girls" Cast Reunites In Effort To Boost Voter Turnout
The cast of "Mean Girls" held a reunion to get fans to register to vote.
By
Cole Blake
Oct 04, 2020
Pop Culture
Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Tease "Wedding Crashers" Sequel
Ferrell says the sequel is "being written."
By
Noah John
Jun 27, 2020
