r kelly accusers
R. Kelly Supporters Think Michael Avenatti's Arrest Is A Victory For The SingerThe lawyer was a highly vocal adversary of Kelly.
Joycelyn Savage Reported Audio Recording Reveals R. Kelly Almost Cut Her OffThe audio is said to be a conversation between Savage and her vocal coach.
R. Kelly's Lawyer From 2008 Trial Says He Was "Guilty As Hell"The attorney said that he took R. Kelly to the doctor to receive "libido killing" shots so he couldn't get arrested in the future.
R. Kelly's Former Artist Sparkle Says Singer Knows "It's For Real This Time"She says she was the first person to publicly come out against Kelly back in 2001.
Bill Cosby's Crisis Manager In Talks To Help R. Kelly Fight "Racist War" Against HimHe says that what's being done to Kelly is a "lynching of successful black men."
R. Kelly's Bail Was Paid By Woman Who Calls Herself His "Good Friend"A Romeoville woman named Valencia Love posted his bond.