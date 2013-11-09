quits
- MusicIggy Azalea May Break Away From Record Deal: "I Want To Be My Own Boss"The rapper might be going independent.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Quits Instagram Because Of Their Censorship Rules... AgainKeep up with 50 Cent on Twitter from now on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Announces He's Quitting Music Due To Mac Miller's DeathLil Xan announces his retirement from the game.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller & Ariana Grande Reportedly Break UpMac Miller & Ariana Grande have called it quits.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Flushes Rap Money Down Toilet After Saying He’s Now An Actor"I don't want to rap no more, Im an actor now" - YBN Almighty Jay.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLogic Says His Next Album Will Be His LastLogic confirms his next album will be his last.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYasiin Bey Retires From Rap; Shares Audio Message On South Africa SituationYasiin Bey shares an audio message about his recent South Africa situation.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsIggy Azalea Is Quitting Twitter [Update: And Instagram Too, Apparently]Iggy Azalea announces she's handing over her twitter account to her management.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHopsin Announces He's Quitting Rap & Moving To Australia [Update: Hopsin Says It Was A Joke]Hopsin announces he's moving to Australia and leaving the rap game behind.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe New Boyz Officially Call It QuitsThe New Boyz have gone their separate ways.By Kevin Goddard