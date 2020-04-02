Quarantine Orders
- TVWhat To Watch On Netflix Right NowIf you've run into a Netflix-block where it feels like you can't find anything to watch, look no further.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Announces The New York Reopening DateNew York's quarantine orders will begin to ease up in June.By Madusa S.
- RandomPhilippine President Threatens To Shoot Citizens Violating COVID-19 QuarantinePhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a controversial statement claiming that anyone seen violating quarantine orders will be shot.By Erika Marie