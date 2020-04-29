Quarantine Essentials
- Original Contentwifisfuneral Calls Out Anti-Maskers On "In My Bag"wifisfuneral shows off the contents of his bag, which is always stocked with CBD essentials, Hennessy, binoculars, and a mask.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVSmoove'L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On "Quarantine Essentials"Smoove'L gives us a tour of his cupboard, featuring lots of different juices, ramen noodles, cereals, and more for "Quarantine Essentials."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJucee Froot Introduces The Popsicle Salad On "Quarantine Essentials"On this week's episode of Quarantine Essentials, Jucee Froot breaks down her favorite snacks, including the "Popsicle Salad," Ring-Pop drinks, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- HNHH TV22Gz Creates Half-Weed, Half-Henny Cookie On "Quarantine Essentials"22Gz keeps the Biggie Rap Snacks on deck in the latest edition of "Quarantine Essentials."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TV24kGoldn Is Looking For MILFs At Trader Joe's During Quarantine24kGoldn shows us what's in his bag during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Rose Lilah
- HNHH TVNLE Choppa Remembers When He Couldn't Afford $1 Snacks At School & Now He Has Them AllNLE Choppa shows us he's living during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDon Q Stays On His "Real Fat Boy Shit" With His Quarantine EssentialsDon Q keeps his pantry stocked with some of the dopest snacks to keep himself entertained during the quarantine.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVTrap Manny Shares His Fave Snacks While He Was In Jail On "Quarantine Essentials"Trap Manny features his favorite snacks in our brand new episode of "Quarantine Essentials."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDeante' Hitchcock Ranks His Snack Essentials From Chicken To CheetosDeante' Hitchcock comes through with a list of quarantine essentials, from chicken and blueberries to ramen and Cheetos.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentChevy Woods' Quarantine Snack Stash Is LitChevy Woods goes through his Quarantine Essentials, which include gin, lots of weed, and the dopest snacks.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTaylor Gang's Sk8 Rolls Through Quarantine Like Willy WonkaTaylor Gang's own Sk8 reveals some of his favorite Quarantine treats, including a few childhood favorites. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMozzy Unpacks His Quarantine Essentials: Lots Of Pizza & The Dopest TreeMozzy stays locked in the studio under quarantine with lots of pizza, hand sanitizer, and some loud.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentWarhol.SS Quarantine Essentials: McDonald's Apple Pie & "Patrennessy"Warhol.SS can't get enough of his snack foods during the coronavirus-induced quarantine.By Alex Zidel