- MusicTrina's A&R Accuses Nicki Minaj Of "Deception & Manipulation"Reginald Saunders thinks Nicki Minaj fell short of supporting Trina upon the release of "BAPS."By Devin Ch
- MusicDaBaby Sued For Concert No-Show After Crew Beats Down Opening ActDaBaby is facing more legal issues stemming from the assault of Don Trag.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Gets $5.3 Million Lawsuit DismissedThe lawsuit may be refiled though.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGeto Boys Cancel Tour, Bushwick Bill Pulls Out Night Before First Show: ReportBushwick Bill accuses the promoters of exploiting his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.By Aron A.
- MusicStormzy Accuses Austrian Promoters Of Racial Profiling Then Cancels AppearanceStormzy accuses "Snowballing" of racially profiling his entourage on the night of his concert booking.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Wants "Spotty Attendance Records" Removed From Lawsuit : ReportTravis Scott is arguing that previous concert cancellations hold no place in his current legal battle over a missed performance before Super Bowl LII.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Wayne & Migos Accused Of Scamming Companies With Fake ConcertsLil Wayne and Migos are being accused of pocketing money from shows they never performed at.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFoxy Brown Reportedly Pockets Thousands Despite Ditching NYFW EventFoxy Brown may get caught up in a lawsuit if she doesn't return the money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Shows Up Late For Osheaga Festival, Fan Files LawsuitTravis Scott's tardiness causes uproar in Montreal, Quebec.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD Tells Billboard What Sets Him Apart: “I Speak My Own Language”Juice WRLD has come a long way since moving crowds in local rec rooms.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Scrappy Shows Encouraging Signs Of Recovery From Car AccidentLil Scrappy looks chipper in his hospital gown.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Files Countersuit Against Super Bowl Weekend Concert Promoters: ReportReports say Travis Scott is fighting the lawsuit against him for concert no show during Super Bowl weekend.By Aron A.