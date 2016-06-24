project et
- NewsDJ Esco Feat. Future, Lil Uzi Vert "Too Much Sauce" VideoDJ Esco drops his video for "Too Much Sauce" featuring Future and Lil Uzi Vert.By hnhh
- NewsDJ Esco & Future Feat. Fabolous "Check On Me" VideoDJ Esco releases the video for "Check On Me," featuring a brand new verse from Fabolous.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFuture & DJ Esco "Married To The Game" VideoFuture and DJ Esco gave us some dope vibes on "Married To The Game."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDj Esco Feat. Future "Benjamins" Video (Prod. Metro Boomin)Esco unleashes another visual off "Project ET."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCiara Worried That Future Is Going To Kill Russell WilsonFuture threatened to "pull up" on Russell Wilson in a recent song.By Danny Schwartz
- News100it RacksFuture taps Drake and 2 Chainz for "100it Racks," a monster collab off Esco's "Project E.T." By Angus Walker
- NewsProject E.T. (Esco Terrestrial) (Hosted By Future)Listen to DJ Esco's unbelievably stacked mixtape "Project E.T." Hosted by Future.By Danny Schwartz